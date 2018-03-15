Abstinence from voting will continually yield bad governance, Group warns

A concerned group, residents of Ethiope East in Delta State, otherwise known as (CREE), has blamed the democratic leadership on the alleged failure of the electorate to vote the right person, and warned against abstain from voting during elections.

In a statement on Wednesday by the group co-ordiantor, Mr. Eruemulor Happy, a copy made available to our reporter, warned that if Nigerian electorate continue to abstain from casting their votes during elections, and for the right persons, poor leadership would continue to abstain their elections, and for the right persons, poor leadership would continue to dominate the democratic processes, adding that nascent democracy cannot be achieved without the votes of the electorates.

Part of the statement reads: “if you want your vote count, if you want the right persons to lead you, you must come out enmasse cast your votes come 2019”, adding that gone were the days ballot box method where politicians and their cronies write results, and snatch ballot boxes, but electronic voting which means the vote as an individual will count.

The group however called on Nigerians to resist the bribe takings process before casting their votes, and get it right this time with a view to voting the right candidates.

The statement warned the electorate against voting for people based on financial inducement, pointing out that “if you vote for this set of candidates, know that you are mortgaging the future of our children and generations yet unborn over few thousand”.

Meanwhile, the Delta State House of Assembly has ratified the authorization of payment of outstanding financial commitment to CCC Nigeria Limited, and Setraco Nigeria Limited through the guarantee of certificate discount facilities.

The commitment tagged for de-fraying are N11.8 billion and N8.9 billion respective. The ratification was sequel to a letter from the State Governor, read by the Speaker of the House, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori during plenary on Wednesday.

According to the letter, constructed by the state debt burden, it became imperative to bring outstanding commitments within sustainable limits as enshrined in the fiscal responsibility plan to which Delta State Government has assented.

The majority leader of the House, Mr. Tim Owhefere moved that the letter he accepted for further and was seconded by Ukwuani Representative, Alphonsus Ojo.