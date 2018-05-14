Abodi names Ex-United Nation Diplomat, Dr. Olafioye as Aare Of Ikale land

A United States based medical Doctor, Professor and former United Nations diplomat Dr. Salewa Olafioye, has been named the Aare of Ikale land in one of the activities marking the forthcoming celebration of the 20th coronation and 80th birthday of Oba Alaiyeluwa George Babatunde Faduyile(Adegun ll) The Abodi of Ikale land.

The expected Royal fathers of the day at the royal event include:” the following: Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Alafin of Oyo HRM Oba. Lamidi Adeyemi,

Oba of Benin HRM Omo N’Oba N’Edo Ukuakpolokpo ll and many others.

The venue of the event is the Government field Ikoya Ondo State on May 26th, at 10:00am. Special guests of honour are Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and the deputy Governor Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi.

Dr. Salewa Olafioye is a leading expert in field of HIV and AIDS. He served as United Nations Health consultant in 1994 – 1996,a community organizer, Humanitarian and a member of many National and international community organizations.

Dr. Salewa was the President of Nigerian Foundation in Michigan, president of ODUA organization in 1990 and 2002 respectively. He is founding President of United African Organization, the apex and largest African organization in North America with membership from more than 25 African countries and more than 10,000 active members doing humanitarian services in many African countries and USA.

He is a co-founder of Ikale World Congress(I. W. C) He served as the founding chairman and under his leadership IWC undertook a free medical mission to Ikale town in 2004 and subsequently awarded scholarships to various Ikale students in Universities in Nigeria.

Dr. Olafioye was appointed by HRM Abodi of Ikaleland Oba Faduyile in 2015, during his visit to North America to head the Diaspora task committee for resolution of OSUTECH ( Ondo State University of Technology) working with other stake holder and government of Ondo State and students representative that led to the reopening of the OSUTECH after prolonged closure.

Dr. Olafioye is a pillar of transformation and enthronement of transparent democracy in Africa. He served as the chairman of Nigeria Forum for Democracy and on his return to Nigeria in 1995 after speaking out against the Military suppression and inhuman treatment of Nigeria was held in communicado by the Military junta in Nigeria and eventually got released by the intervention of United Nation.He was a member of the transition cabinet of MKO Abiola’s ill fortune Government.

Recent in 2016 with the collaboration of ECOWAS, he led the United Africa Community ( UACO) in USA, in the successful detrothment of former President of Gambia after he refused to peacefully hand over government to a newly elected government.

Dr Salewa is a retired medical consultant in Detroit Health department and presently is a professor of Medical science and Nursing at South University in Novi Michigan and Wayne county community college district in Detroit, Michigan.

Married to Late Mrs Shawn Gholston, Dr. Salewa Olafioye, the middle son of Late High Chief and Chief Madam Olafioye of Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Govt, has as his siblings Prof . Tayo Olafioye, Chief Mrs kemi Stella Ewuola, Late Segun Olafioye, Architect Kashimawo Olafioye, President Ondo state indigene in Netherlands (1999/2003), Tunde Olafioye, CEO J3 media Inc and others.

Dr. Salewa Olafioye owns and operates Heritage Medical Center, Lagos, Nigeria.