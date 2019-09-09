The Chief Whip of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Rotimi Abiru has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to prioritise the needs of Lagosians within the available resources of the state.

This according to the lawmaker will make the people feel the impact of government most.

Abiru who represents Shomolu Constituency 2 in the Lagos Assembly made the call yesterday on a live television show in Ikeja.

The assemblyman who is in his fourth term at the legislature noted that “meeting the demands of Lagos state residents is challenging due to the growing population of the state.

“Lagos is the microcosm of the nation where all tribes or even families are represented,” the lawmaker emphasised.

Hon. Abiru appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure implementation of the outcome of town hall meetings to be organised by the Lagos Assembly in the course of the week simultaneously in all the 40 constituencies in the state.

He stressed that, the constituencies’ town hall meetings was initiated by the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly to get the needs and feedback of people the lawmakers represent.

Hon Abiru also called on Lagosians to support the government by paying their taxes, dispose their refuse properly and obey traffic rules among other civic obligations.