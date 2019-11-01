Abeokuta – Gov.
Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of the assembly on Friday, in Abeokuta, read the governor’s letter conveying the names of the nominees during plenary.
According to him, the nominees are Mr Aina Akinpelu, Mr Joel Soyinka, Ms Yetunde Adesanya and Ms Sola Elegbeji.
The speaker, thereafter, asked the nominees to appear before the house for screening with 30 copies each of their Curriculum Vitae and other credentials.
In another development, Mr Oludaisi Elemide, the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, has called on leadership of transport
NUJ NEC suspends immediate past President, 3 others
He said most of the road crashes that occurred during the last quarter of year were not
“
He urged motorists to always ensure that their vehicles were in good conditions before embarking on any trip.
“Commercial vehicle drivers should not believe they can make money they have not made from the beginning of the year during the Ember
“They should run at the approved speed limit by the appropriate authority and always ensure that lives on the roads are safe,” he said.
Discussion about this post