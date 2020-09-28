Abiodun, Akeredolu, others preach hope as Nigeria counts down to 60th anniversary

By Abiodun Taiwo

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, called on Nigerians not to despair, saying a greater Nigeria is possible in the foreseeable future.

Abiodun said no matter the prevailing circumstances, the country has proven to be an enigma, defying all predictions by pundits that it would not survive, Daily Times reports.

“Nigeria has always wriggled out of the most difficult situations better. I have no doubt that Nigerians should be hopeful and we all must be ready to contribute to that future which we desire. Be hopeful.

As a nation we are moving towards a better Nigeria.” Prince Dapo Abiodun expressed this optimism at the Special Church Service to mark the 60th National Day Celebration, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peters, Ake, Abeokuta.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu, Mimiko avert supporters’ clash in Ondo

He noted that the task ahead “is a collective one. We shouldn’t allow prophesies of doom to define us. With prayers and given the human and material resources available, believe that things would get better.”

Governor Abiodun recalled that many countries that gained independence with Nigeria are no longer together.

“They have either been balkanized by their internal realities or civil war. We have survived many vicissitudes and our despite her numerous challenges, especially in the area of economy and security, the country is still together and would move forward more prosperously,” he said.

“Despite all predictions, Nigeria is still standing.

Our diversity is our strength. We are a resilient and confident people. We surmounted the Civil War, Boko Haram.

Tomorrow will bring the best in us. All we need to do is to work together. Nigeria will move forward. We must not prophesy doom.

Nation building is not for government alone, but the responsibility of all. “We were able to manage COVID-19 very well. We defeated Ebola which was deadlier.

About seven million people died in the United States and thousands are affected on a daily basis; but we thank God that is not the case here.

There are a lot to be done in the area of economy and security and I believe with everyone on board, we shall overcome,” he said.

He said the nation has produced men and women of substance who have distinguished themselves in all spheres of life, adding that a lot needed to be done towards economic sustainability and nation building.

Abiodun who also affirmed his conviction that the country would continue to grow stronger as the democracy it currently enjoys continues to fledge, added that with the collective prayers of every Nigerian, all problems being faced by the country would be overcome.

On his part, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said that the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari had put the country on a path of growth and greatness.

Akeredolu spoke with newsmen after a thanksgiving service to commemorate the country’s 60th Independence anniversary at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM), Southwest 4 region, Akure.

The governor explained that Buhari had established democratic principles in addition to making a lot of fiscal policies.

He urged Nigerians to continue to celebrate the country’s anniversary every year, and pray that everything will be good “because the country is on the path to greatness”.

“How many presidents in this country have lost a state and welcomed the governor that won against their party?

“This is a sign of leadership and the path the country should toe. Look at the path we are following, the leadership that Buhari has offered this country,” he said. The governor also urged Nigerians to be prepared to make the sacrifices needed, and to move with the country for greatness.

Also, Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Martins appealed to the Federal Government to take radical steps at easing the burden of Nigerians as the nation turned 60.

The Bishop, who made the call in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, expressed frustration at the spate of insecurity across the country.

He said that the country’s leadership could do better to address the underlying issues fanning insecurity and alleged disunity in the country.

“Life is becoming harder for majority of Nigerians and the government needs to take radical steps to ease the burdens Nigerians are carrying,” he said.

He said it was sad that 60 years after gaining independence from the British, the country was yet to get its acts together.

“In spite of all odds we have survived for 60 years and so we must thank God and praise the resilience of Nigerians.

“However, this year of our Diamond Jubilee has turned out to be one of the most challenging for most Nigerians.

“We were still battling with the effects of insecurity in the land when COVID-19 struck and made life impossible for those who lost their jobs and sources of livelihood,” he said.

The Archbishop called on all citizens to pray for the country and leaders so that we may overcome the present challenges and remain a united country.

A former South-East Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Hycienth Ngwu, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his developmental giant strides in the region.

Ngwu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu while congratulating Buhari and Nigerians for 60 years of co-existence, progress and peace as one indivisible nation.

He said that the recent modernisation and upgrading of facilities at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, was highly appreciated by South Easterners, especially the speed and commitment the Buhari-led administration invested in the project.

READ ALSO: Nigeria at 60: Celebration will be Low-Key — Lai Mohammed

“The 2nd Niger Bridge and rehabilitation of most of the federal roads, which were abandoned by successive previous governments, are worth our appreciation of a performing administration.

“We also will like to commend the President for the establishment of Zone 13 Police Headquarters in Anambra and the creation of National Force CID Annex in Enugu.

“These recent developments in the security sector have helped to enhance security in the entire South East,’’ he said.

The APC chieftain also urged all Nigerians, especially the people of the south-east to support the full deregulation of the petroleum industry by the federal government due to benefits derivable from the project.