Abide by rules, Ondo APC chair tells political actors — Daily Times Nigeria

By Patrick Okohue

Chairman of the Ondo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ade Adetimehin, has appealed to all political actors in the October 10 governorship election in the state to play the game by the rules and avoid anything that could lead to bloodletting.

Adetimehin in a press statement signed by the party’s publicity secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye to congratulate the government and people of Nigeria and Ondo State in particular, on the occasion of the nation’s diamond anniversary, said he was confident that the election will be peaceful and devoid of any untoward incidents.

The party chieftain expressed delight that Nigeria has made tremendous progress, especially in expanding the economy, as well as getting international recognition, despite the many challenges the country has faced.

Calling on individuals across the country to make their own contributions to strengthen democracy in Nigeria, the APC chieftain appealed to government at all levels to expand their frontiers in engagement with different strata of the society to promote social harmony.

The APC chairman reiterate that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is the best candidate for the gubernatorial election in the state, urging residents to vote en masse for the party’s standard bearer on October 10th.

He argued that a renewal of the mandate for the governor would pave the way for consolidation of development and industrialisation efforts of the government to transform the state economically.