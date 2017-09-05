Strategies on security yielding positive results, says Abia CP

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Abia, Mr. Leye Oyebade, has said the strategies introduced to combat crime and criminality in the state were yielding positive results.

He said this when he briefed newsmen at the Police Officers Mess in Umuahia on activities and achievements recorded by the police command in the state.

He said the command arrested 30 criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching, cultism and other security breaches in different parts of the state.

He restated the command’s commitment to crime reduction, adding that “my officers and men are prepared to make Abia uninhabitable for hoodlums.

“We have recorded substantial successes and reduction in crime wave and that is because of the different proactive measures and strategies we have put in place.”

The police boss attributed the successes recorded to cooperation from the public, saying “they have been assisting us with useful information.

“But I am using this opportunity to appeal to great people of Abia not to rest on their oars; they should continue to volunteer information to us to enable us to serve them well.”

The list of suspects included Chigozie Akpara, Ndubuisis Nwoko and Nnamdi Kanu, said to have broken into Oza Secondary School, Asa, where they allegedly carted away eight computer sets donated to the school by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Others were Sunday Agu and Chinagorom Nwaobwugwu, allegedly arrested in possession of three stolen 200-AMP trailer batteries.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects included pistols, double-barrel guns, AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons.