Security agencies sabotaging efforts to curb hard drugs in Abia, monarch alleges

Some enforcement agencies have been alleged to be sabotaging the efforts to curb the circulation of hard drugs in Abia State.

The Chairman of Umuahia South Council of Traditional Rulers and Towe 1 of Umutowe autonomous community Olokoro, HRM Eze Godfrey Onwuka, made this revelation in his palace of Justice, Olokoro, while interacting with newsmen as Nigerians joined the rest of the world to observe the 2017 drug abuse day and illicit trafficking, advising youths in Abia State to avoid hard drugs.

He lamented that the laxity on the part of security agencies in the state has been in the area of selling and smoking of hard drugs and appealed to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) in collaboration with other security apparatus to intensify efforts to stop the rate at which youths of nowadays patronise hard drugs.

He observed that over sixty percent of youths are mad because of excessive ingestion or wrong usage of hard drugs, hinting that this ugly development had made so many youths not to contribute to the development of the society, as many had dropped out of school while others refuse to learn any trade or artisan work.

Eze Onwuka therefore advocated for the inclusion of drug abuse/ negative effects of hard drugs in the school curriculum as subject of study. He said more sensitisation both in secondary schools and tertiary institutions should be in top gear to enable hard drugs smokers/peddlers know the dangers associated with it.

The royal father, who described drug abuse as wrong usage of drugs like Marijuana, noted that those who patronise hard drugs behave abnormally to those around them, frowning that Olokoro and Umunwanwa youths ranks first and second respectively in number of youths that take hard drugs in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

He pointed out that hard drugs has never done anyone good but pushes one to indulge in heinous crimes like armed robbery, raping of women, while many kill at the process of battling with the drugs.

On the free primary school meal initiative, Eze Onwuka commended the Federal and State Governments for the wonderful initiative which he said has succeeded in sustaining children especially at this critical era of recession but advised that part of the money be mapped to take care of teachers.

The monarch appealed to governments to pay teachers their salaries and other entitlements, pointing out that it will enable them take care of their children at home, pupils at school, and carry out their legitimate job effectively, efficiency and effectually.

He also called for a close surveillance of the programme and that of the N-power programme so that it won’t turn out to be a platform for siphoning/embezzling public fund.

On the October 1 quit notice slammed on Igbos living in the northern part of Nigeria by a coalition of Arewa Youth groups, Eze Onwuka said it did not come as a result of the sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), rather it emanated from jealousy and envy.

He said that the Northerners are envious of the progressive spirit/nature of Igbo men who have invested multi-million naira property/investments in the north, which made the Arewa youths to give Igbos ultimatum to leave their area before October 1.

Eze Onwuka further advised Igbos in the north to come back home and invest their wealth, noting that an Igbo man is flexible and can survive in any part of the world.