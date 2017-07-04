Only prayer will lead Nigeria out of present economic woes – Pastor Muoka

Founder and General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Lazarus Muoka, says being closer to God is the only way of bringing the current economic recession in Nigeria and its attendant problems to an end.

Speaking with newsmen after a two-day revival for the Umuahia, the Abia State capital recently, Pastor Mouka said “it is very certain that prayer is the key and will surely bring it to an end.

Fielding questions from newsmen on if prayer and restructuring will solve the Nigeria problem, said, the cleric said: “As a minister of the gospel, I want to bring everything to the table of God. Whatever crisis or whatever we are facing now, only God has the answer. I want to believe that as we continue to pray, God will see us through enough.

On what is his take on the removal of Christian Religious Knowledge from Nigerian school curriculum and examinations and if it is a plans to Islamize Nigeria, Mouka said: “The issue should be revised and must return to what we have before. I believe that after all, that God is going to revise it”.

He disclosed that the major constraints of his ministry, The Lord Chosen Charismatic Renewal, in most cases, “you talk of the finances, but God is able to see us through”.

He explained the choice of Umuahia as the venue for the revival this time as that the ministry decided to take it to everywhere in the whole world as determined by God, stating, He knows the best and why. He advised that for Nigerians, the country should draw closer to God as “He will see us through”.