PDP has concluded to destabilise our party in Abia, alleges APC chieftain

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded plans to destabilise the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State.

However, the PDP has denied this, stating that even if the party exists in the state, it is not to its knowledge.

This allegation came from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Ex-officio member, Chief Nduka Anyanwu, when he hosted a meeting of members of Abia Central Senatorial District of the APC in his Ossa Ibeku home in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state, stating that that the plot is aimed at “weakening the growing membership of the party as credible alternative to the ruling party in the state ahead of the 2019 general election which we (the APC) are sure of victory.

Blaming some members of the chapter, whom he described as saboteurs and agents of the PDP, for the disharmony in its leadership, the APC national officer appealed to the faithful ones to watch its ranks, stating “We need to fish out the blacklegs among us before they pollute others and cause irreparable damage to the party as we prepare for the election or we will have ourselves to blame latter.

Anyanwu used to forum the correct the impression that President Buhari bad not been fair to the South East zone in his appointments, urging such critics to check their records before making such claims.

Similarly, a non-executive director and member representing the zone on the board of the Rural Electrification Agency, Engr. Alozie Mac Solomon, condemned the disharmony in the leadership of the chapter.

Expressing confidence that the party would sweep the polls in the election, Solomon stressed that the members must jettison their individual differences to achieve what he termed “our noble dream.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the district, Chief Sunday Ogbonna said President Buhari had been doing all he could to redirect the economy of the country, blaming the current economic hardship of the past administration.

The retired commissioner of Police, who commended Buhari for his anti-corruption crusade and efforts at diversifying the economy of the country, appealed to the members to carry the change message of the party to the grassroots.

Reacting on behalf of the party, the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Sir Don Ubani said that if the APC have any problems in the state, it is self-inflicted, stating that it may be because of the party’s abysmal performance at the federal level.