Ohuhu Clan honours Onyema, Okonjo-Iweala, others at New Yam festival

Pioneer chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu and former Minister of Finance, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among eminent personalities who were honoured by the Uhuhu clan in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State recently during their 2017 New Yam festival.

The ceremony titled “Iwaji Ndi Eze Ohuhu 2017” (cutting of yam by the traditional rulers from Ohuhu) was held at the Nkwochara Community Square, Isingwu, and was attended by all the 21 traditional rulers in the clan as well as all socio-cultural organisations, women groups, and traditional dance groups from the area.

Others who were honoured at the event were the late Premier of eastern Nigeria, Dr. Michael I. Okpara; late Managing Director of Champion Group of Newspapers, De Bob Ogbuagu; former Nigerian Ambassador to Argentina, Chief Empire Kanu;

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelema and an philanthropist in the state, Charles Nzechi, as well as retired Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Services, Chief Sam Okwulehie; a former mayor of Umuahia;

a Financial Consultant, Aham Uko and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC); publisher of The Economist magazine and World Bank Consultant, Chief Ikechi Emenike among others.

Speaking at the occasion, the state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu expressed happiness with the Ohuhu clan for recognising the need to sustain their culture for the upcoming generation to know it, stating “you are projecting what we are known for as Ndigbo”.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon Ude Oko Chukwu thanked the Ohuhu people for recognising the need to honour late M. I Okpara as a former leader of Nigbo, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu “who saw the need to develop the state” especially over series of road networks he created as well as late Bob Ogbuagu.

Also speaking, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia at the House of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo described the awards to the sons and daughters of the clan as deserving.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the former first Deputy Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers and chairman of the occasion, HRM Eze (Sir) Nzenwata Mbakwe, the Egwu Uga I of Umuosu Okaigua Nkwoegwu Autonomous Community, said the iwaji ceremony was for the traditional rulers to cut the yam first and

declare the ceremony open for autonomous communities to start celebration, pointing out that the new yam festival in clan is devoid of fetish practices, but anchored on God.

“We are celebrating yam as king of the crops and not worshiping it”, Eze Mbakwe said, stating “If you would not celebrate yam, do not eat it”.

In his welcome speech, the Chairman, Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers, and Okpu Ngwu I of Okpu Isingwu, HRM Eze Kinsley Alozie Emekobum, described the “Iwa Ji Ndi Eze Ohuhu” as a known annual traditional thanksgiving ceremony where they celebrate

“the Almighty God (Chukwu Abaima) for surplus harvest from our farms, especially bumper harvest of ji (yam), the crop of our people in this year’s farming season”.

“It is time to share with our subjects, in-laws, friends and well-wishers in our tradition as Ndi Ohuhu for the common good of the people and the advancement of the clan, the state and the nation in general.

“As custodians of the cultural heritage of the people, we try to hold the Iwaji Ji ceremony in high esteem especially cultural practices that have stood the test of time”, he said,

pointing out that the year’s ceremony was unique with the installation of sons as chiefs in the clan apart from their various autonomous community recognitions, “as Ohuhu people occupy enviable positions in the socio-political development of our country, Nigeria”.