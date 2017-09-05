The Umuahia South Traditional Rulers Council has called on Abia State Government and the Abia State House of Assembly to enact a law that will put a stop to open grazing anywhere in the state.

In a six point communique jointly signed by the Chairman, Umuahia South Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze Godfrey C. Onwuka; his Vice, HRH Eze S.I. Anyanwoke;

Secretary, HRH Eze A.C. Chikezie; Head PRO, HRH Eze Cyril Ogbenna; Chairman, Ndi Eze Umuopara clan, HRM Eze Godfrey C. Ibeakanma; Chairman, Ndi Eze Olokoro clan, HRH Eze D.I. Okezie;

Chairman, Ndi Eze Ubakala clan, HRH Eze R.A. Mbagwu and seven other traditional rulers on behalf of Umuahia South Traditional Rulers Council and issued to newsmen in Umuahia shortly after their general meeting held in their Chamber,

the royal fathers lamented the incessant invasion of their farmlands, schools and public institutions by the herdsmen and sexual harassment of their daughters and wives by the herdsmen.

While condemning in strong terms the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the council area, the traditional rulers pointed out that these herdsmen often carry dangerous weapons, thereby inflicting fears on their citizens, stating,

“They are also using underage children as herdsmen who the police cannot arrest because of their young age”.

In the communiqué, the royal fathers further alleged that the herdsmen and their cattle have polluted their streams which are the sources of their drinking water within the local government area especially areas that have no boreholes,

lamenting also that the movement of the herdsmen at nights makes it difficult to differentiate between herdsmen, armed robbers and other nuisance.