Ikpeazu flags off 4 model schools, 132 class room blocks across Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, at the weekend, flagged off the execution of 136 school building projects across the state.

The projects include four new model schools spread across the state, with each comprising of ten classroom blocks, Library, Laboratory, Teachers quarters, Sick bay, 5 secondary and 3 primary classroom blocks, Solar powered water borehole, perimeter fence and Headmasters quarters.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Enyinnaya Appolos, in addition to the model schools, 132 new school construction projects will be undertaken with over 80 schools renovated alongside ten thousand school furniture to be provided.

The massive educational infrastructure improvement projects, Appolos said, are expected to be executed through the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) and to be completed by the second quarter of 2018.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony of the projects at St. Silas Primary School Old Umuahia, Umuahia South LGA, Ikpeazu charged the management of ASUBEB under the chairmanship of Mr. Kenechukwu Nwosu to ensure that every detail of the project is adhered to, stressing that Government will not tolerate any substandard job, as a special unit has been put in place to monitor the projects across the state.