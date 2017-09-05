Ikpeazu empowers state environmental agency, ASEPA

The Abia State government has empowered the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) with 3 new refuse compactors, 2 roll off trucks and 4 refuse buckets to help it in effective discharge of its duties.

Handing over the items to the new General Manager of the agency, Victor Apugo, at the Government House, Umuahia, the Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, urged the agency to make effective use of the items to keep the environment clean.

Governor Ikpeazu, who spoke through his Deputy, Rt. Hon Ude Okochukwu, said the agency is being reorganised to ensure that Abia remains one of the cleanest states, assuring that more of the items will be procured in due course to embolden the agency the more.

Receiving the keys to the trucks, the new ASEPA General Manager, Victor Apugo thanked the Governor for providing them with the materials to work with and promised to work hard to keep the environment clean.

He said that environmental management is not a political issue but one that involves all hands to be on deck.

Victor Apugo was recently appointed by the governor as the GM of the agency to replace his senior brother, Prince Ikechukwu Apugo.

Ikechukwu Apugo, before now was the boss of the state governor in the agency when the governor was in charge of Aba area.