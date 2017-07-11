Ikpeazu assures Army of support over operations in Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State at the weekend assured the new commander, 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Brigadier Gen Abdulkalifa Ibrahim, of his administration’s support in the Army’s operations in the state.

Governor Ikpeazu gave the assurance when he received the new commander at the Government House, Umuahia, promising to avail the commander with timely and accurate information about criminals in the state and commended the Army in the state for working closely with other security agencies to fight crime in the state.

Ikpeazu stated that the major issues in terms of security in the state include armed robbery, kidnapping and more recently herdsmen/farmers clashes, adding that to check the incidence of herdsmen/farmers clash, the government had to set up a Conflict Resolution Committee which he said is doing well in resolving such conflicts.

According to him, the state which is bounded by seven other states has had its fair share of border clashes and yet, not the worst state in terms of security.

Earlier while addressing the governor, the Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Brig-Gen. Abdulkalifa Ibrahim, said his visit was to formally introduce himself to the Governor, stating that he is in the state to work and promised to synergize with other security agencies to ensure peace, tranquility and security which are necessary for democracy to thrive in the state.

The brigade commander thanked the Governor for his support to the Army and other security outfits in the state.