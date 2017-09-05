Cosmetology College moves to assist unemployed Nigerians

The Chief Executive Officer of Marvelous Cosmetological College, Dr. (Mrs.) Jane Daniels, says the college was established to help both the employed and unemployed populace discover and maximise their potentials and be a director of their own company for life.

She said since the white collar jobs are nowhere to be found today, there is the need for the youths and women to look towards acquiring basic skills which will aid and put food on their tables.

Interacting with newsmen at her Umuahia office, Dr. Daniels buttressed the need for one to be skill inclined and self-employed “so that in this recessive era, you don’t depend on government to pay salaries before you can take good care of yourself and solve your basic needs”.

She said: “Everybody especially women should learn or have one skill or the other to support herself. She should not wait for government to pay salaries or wait until her husband brings in money. In Cosmetology, they will have something to fall their back on”.

She also called on the unemployed wives and husbands of the clergies to join the college, be educated, get the necessary skills and replicate same in their various churches through creating small scale businesses for their members, as it will help to reduce poverty level among the congregations and the society at large.