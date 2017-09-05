APGA chieftain dumps party for PDP in Abia

An All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain in Abia State and former member representing Isiala Ngwa North and South federal constituency, Chief Damaian Ozurumba, last week dumped his party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during his defection to the PDP with his group in his Mbutu Amairinaisii in Isiala Ngwa South LGA, country home, Chief Ozurumba said he was a founding member of the PDP in Isiala Ngwa South LGA before leaving the party to APGA.

He said that after his “travel” to APGA, he has returned to his house, the PDP, maintaining that he cannot abandon a house he built.

Chief Ozurumba described Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s visit to him as remarkable and assured him of his support in his re-election in 2019 and thanked the Governor for appointing sons of Isiala Ngwa South in his government.

Receiving Chief Ozurumba, who was a major pillar and asset to the Governorship candidate of APGA in 2015, Alex Oti and other decampees, the state governor, Dr. Ikpeazu congratulated him and his followers for their decision to return the PDP and assured them that the PDP family will carry them along.

He assured that the PDP umbrella is big enough to accommodate all and promised that he will not disappoint them.