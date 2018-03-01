Abia state flags off free meal programme in all primary schools

Abia state government has flagged off its free school feeding programme to cover all primary school pupils in the state.

The free lunch programme was initially flagged off in the state in 2016 to cover primary 1 to 3 pupils thus making Abia the first state in the federation to do so before now extending it to cover primary 4 to 6.

Flagging off the programme for primary 4 to 6 at Ubakala Central School in Umuahia South LGA, Dr. Ikpeazu commended the federal government for looking the way of the vulnerable pupils and creating a platform to feed primary school pupils from 1 to 3.

He said that his government is desirous to ensure that pupils focus their attention on learning, pointing out that there is a relationship between well fed pupils and the capacity to learn while hungry pupils find it difficult to concentrate.

According to him, it is imperative to mainstream school feeding as a policy of his government, pointing out that the government opened up warehouses in the 3 senatorial zones where food items can be donated for the programme.

He thanked the wife of the Governor, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu and her team for sustaining the programme, noting that the programme has moved school enrolment from 100,000 to over 300,000.

The Governor called on well-meaning Abians to donate towards the programme.

The wife of the Governor, Deaconess Ikpeazu whose office is coordinating the programme expressed happiness with the development recorded and thanked all those who have supported the programme so far.

Earlier, the Programme Coordinator of the Abia Schools free meal programme, Elder Emeka Ahuruonye who disclosed that the programme is designed to reduce hunger and enhance academic performance revealed that Abia is the only state where all pupils in primary schools are served free lunch and lauded the tireless effort of Deaconess Ikpeazu towards the success of the programme.

Also the Focal person of the Abia Social Re-investment Programme, Mr. Chinenye Nwogu made public that the state expends the sum of N176 million monthly in feeding over 300,000 primary school pupils, adding that the programme has impacted positively on the vulnerable in society.

Chairman of the occasion, Deacon Iyke Nwoke and the Umuahia South LGA chairman, prince Obioma Eze Ogbulafor lauded the state for setting the pace in the school free meal programme and implored stakeholders to support the programme.