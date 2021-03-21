Abia Rerun: APC intensifies campaign for Mascot Kalu

To secure victory in next week’s House of Representatives bye -election for the Aba North/South federal constituency vacant seat, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has intensified campaign for its candidate Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu.

This is as the party resolved to focus its campaign on infrastructure and overall welfare of the people while resolving not to be distracted by what it described as “campaign of calumny” by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

At the expanded caucus meeting of the Abia State APC in Aba, at the weekend, a vote of confidence and endorse was passed on the candidature of Kalu for the March 27 bye – elections.

The meeting hosted at the Aba residence of the former minister of Labour and Productivity, Barr. Emeka Wogu, it was learnt was to demonstrate the party’s unity and readiness to win the Saturday bye elections.

In his opening remarks,Chairman of the caucus, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu disclosed that the party will not digress from its manifestos which centres on facilitating infrastructural development and human capacity development to the people of Aba North /South Federal Constituency.

While noting that the APC won’t be distracted by the malicious propaganda of the People’s Democratic Party against the APC during the electioneering period, the Senate Chief Whip said the people oriented infrastructure and welfare programmes will be executed within the first year of its candidate Mascot Kalu in office.

His words: “The caucus met today to ratify our support for our candidate, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu. This election is not about sponsoring propaganda, we expect Ikpeazu, Abaribe and the PDP to tell the people of Aba what they have done for them but unfortunately there is none.

“Despite the fact that our party the APC is not governing the state, we have done a lot to improve the lives of the people and we can do more if we are elected into office beginning with Aba”

Highlighting the achievements of the APC in the state, Kalu said “the Ariaria Market 9.5 MW gas-based power plant for an uninterrupted power supply being enjoyed today by Abians provided possible by the APC government, the loans, grants and Intervention funds Abia people are receiving are issued by the APC government and not PDP and Ikpeazu.

“The Rural Women Grant our women received in Abia state are funds from APC government,the N30,000 Artisans and Transport operators support fund came from President Buhari and APC not from Ikpeazu and his PDP even the Enyimba Economic city is being spearheaded by APC government. So, Abia PDP has done absolutely nothing for the people, I urge you all to come out and vote them out by voting massively for the APC”.

Former Abia South Senatorial candidate, Sir Marc Wabara described the large turnout at the meeting as a significance of the party’s readiness to win the election. He said the March 27th will be a defining moment for APC in Abia state and more importantly the people.

READ ALSO: ‘APC may disintegrate if its leaders don’t correct errors’

On his part Chairman of the Abia South caucus, Amb. Sam Nkire disclosed the party is committed to establishing its foothold in Aba South.

He said “APC has come of age in Abia State, the party has a Senator and three members of the House of Representatives and the State Assembly and none of them come from Abia South so for us in Abia South APC having a foothold here in our zone is a task that must be accomplished”.

Present at the meeting include: State Chairman of the Party Hon. Donatus Nwankpa; spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Senator Nkechi Nwaogwu; and Minister of State for Mine and Steel Dr. Hon Uchechukwu S. Ogah, among others.