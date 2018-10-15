Abia pipeline explosion: Death toll rises to 60

…As Umuaduru village records pipeline leakage

Osisioma Ngwa youths in Abia State have disclosed that the number of people who died in the Osisioma NNPC pipeline inferno has risen up to 60 even as they threatened to drag the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to court to seek sucour for the families of the victims.

The Public Relations Officer of Osisioma Ngwa Youth Congress (ONYC), Nwabueze Princewill C, confirmed this disclosure to The Daily Times in a facebook chat, saying that : “The entire Osisioma Ngwa Community was rudely awoken in the early hours of Friday, 12th October, at about 1am by a fire accident/pipeline explosion that simultaneously happened at Umuimo and Umuaduru villages.

“As at the time of making this report, over 56 persons have been confirmed dead, while about 100 other victims are receiving treatments with only very slim chances of survival, as the injuries are too severe. Properties with value ranging in millions were lost.

“The outbreak is as a result of the leakages on the pipeline. The lines have been faulty for some years back, and several calls have been made to the NNPC for due maintenance and repairs by the communities and Local Government authority, but they heeded none.

“Still aware of the unrepaired damages, the NNPC pumped products through the line which has been out of use, and failed to take appropriate measures to keep the public safe”.

“While we cannot absolve some of the victims of their own errors, or dismiss the possible fact that many of them went to scoop the gushing products, we emphatically state that there was no case of vandalism on the pipeline.

“The number of casualties at the Umuimo scene is comparatively low for the reason that the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was on ground to keep people away from the location, but failed to replicate same actions at the Umuaduru site where the number of casualties is outrageous.

“We mourn heavily for the souls of our departed, and grieve deeply for the pains of those who are still alive in pains.

“The public will be notified on our next line of action. We are currently in consultations with our members and relevant stakeholders.

“We admonish all to be calm even in our grief, and take all necessary steps to stay safe.

The leader of the Osisioma Ngwa Youth Congress said he has taken time to visit the various sites, describing it as “a colossal loss”, adding “the incident is the sole fault of the NNPC”.

“While we mourn this loss with a heavy heart, we will take legal measures to make sure we get justice on behalf of the deceased”, the youths said.