Abia pipeline explosion: Atiku Abubarkar donates N10m

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has announced donated N10 million to victims of the Osisioma pipeline explosion to alleviate their plight.

Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar made the donation through his running mate, Mr Peter Obi whom he sent to the affected communities of Umuimo and Umuaduru in Osisioma Ngwa LGA.

While expressing his condolences to bereaved families and sympathizing with those who sustained injuries, Peter Obi who addressed newsmen later disclosed that on receiving the news of the incident, the presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar directed him to come personally to Abia to identify with the State.

He condoled with the government and people of the State over the sad incident stating what happened did not happen to Abia alone but to Nigeria as a whole and thanked Abia State government for its effort so far in supporting the affected persons and assured the Governor that the State will not work alone.

He explained that the donation came from Atiku campaign organization to complement efforts of the state government in cushioning the harsh effects of the incident on the victims and the people.

Speaking, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu thanked Alh. Abubakar for finding time to commiserate with the state in this time of grief, lamenting that many lives were lost, buildings destroyed and many people rendered destitute.

The Governor said that the duty of his government is to see how to bring succour to the affected people.

He thanked Alh Abubakar for being sympathetic, stating “We are proud to have you as our leader”.

He however disclosed that his government has set up a panel of enquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident so as to be able to avert future occurrences, while lamenting the high number of casualties and devastation caused by the explosion.

He said his government would work out how to assist the victims when it receives the report of the incident from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, adding that he expects to have the report within three weeks.

Locales were at hand to brief their visitors on the cause and effects of the incident at the respective sites in Umuimo and Umuaduru.

Obi had earlier paid a courtesy call on Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu on arrival in Umuahia.