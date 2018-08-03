Abia to partner Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors

Abia State Governor, Dr Ikezie Ikpeazu has pledged to partner the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and valuers with a view to making the profession more attractive in the state

Gov. Ikpeazu was speaking at the Government House, Umuahia when he received in audience the national president of the institute, Estate Surveyor Rowland Abonta and other national officers of the body who paid him a courtesy visit.

He promised to look into some of the issues raised by the national President including the establishment of valuation office in the state.

The Governor however regretted the lack of committed and dedicated estate valuers in the state and stressed the need for more of the professionals in the state.