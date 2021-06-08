Abia Market In Disarray as Trader Is Shot Dead

The Umuahia Timber Market on Ahiaeke Road in Abia State is currently in disarray.

The issue began, according to our sources, when traders refused to pay an N18,000 annual fee set by the Abia State Internal Revenue Board.



According to a local, the state tax board ordered merchants who refused to pay the fee to shutter their businesses.

When vigilantes arrived at the market to carry out the order, however, the traders resisted.

During the confrontation, the vigilantes shot one of the vendors, known as ‘Indomie,’ who eventually died, while five others were injured, according to the local.

The vigilante’s actions were claimed to have enraged the traders, who retaliated by torching the portion of the market where the local guards’ office is located.

They also set fire to a few automobiles.

The state of Abia has responded to the issue by denouncing the demolition of the Abia Vigilante Services Office and the Timber Market.

Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, issued a statement asking the police to begin an inquiry.

The government ordered the Abia Vigilante Service officers and men to leave the market, and the market’s leadership has been ordered to assist the police in identifying the arsonists.

The statement read, “The impunity of burning buildings and other public institutions must stop forthwith, as arson remains a very serious crime against the state and humanity, which attracts severe consequences under our laws.

“Government will promptly discipline any Abia Vigilante Service personnel who harasses or intimidates citizens.”