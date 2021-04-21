Abia govt threatens to shut down Ngwa Rd market, Aba

The Abia State Government has threatened to close the iconic Ngwa Road Market in Aba due to attacks on the contractor in charge of the road’s reconstruction.

Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the Commissioner for Information, issued the threat in a press release and directed the leadership of Ngwa Road Market and the traditional ruler of the region to find those responsible for the attacks.

The government has stated that it will not tolerate any obstacles to the project and will not hesitate to use the full force of the law if necessary.

“Our attention has been drawn to the disruption of ongoing reconstruction of Ngwa Road, Aba, by various persons suspected of being traders and other community actors who assaulted the contractors,” the statement read in part.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the leadership of the Ngwa Road Market Traders Association (NGWAMATA) and the Traditional Ruler of the region to ensure that the attacks and intimidation of the contractors stop immediately, or face penalties such as the market being closed until the work is completed and any traditional ruler found complicit in the attacks being suspended.

“We urge the contractor to fully deploy to the site in order to ensure that the timeline agreed with the government is met before the full onset of rains as steps have been taken to ensure their safety.”