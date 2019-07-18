Sunday Nwakanma, Umuahia

The Abia state government says it did not donate any land in the state for the suspended Ruga settlement for Fulani herders in the state.

Briefing newsmen in Umuahia, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uche Ihediwa said around 2014 under the administration of former Governor Theodore Orji, the federal government had approached the state for 50 hectares of land to build a trailer park at Arungwa area of Osisioma Local Government Area.

However he said the available land in the area was only 20 hectares which the state decided to use for a vehicle assembly plant, pointing out that no letter of allocation has been issued and dismissed the rumour making the rounds that the state government has allocated land for the Ruga project.

According to him, based on the rumour the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has been inundated with calls while the traditional ruler of Arungwa, Ndukwe Enwereji has been harassed for donating land for the Ruga settlement.

The justice commissioner noted that the land in any state is vested in the governor and that “the Land Use Act is clear on the processes and procedures before acquiring any land,” adding that if any land is being used for something else other than agreed upon, the purpose clause will be invoked and the allocation revoked.

Ihediwa noted “So, what started under President Jonathan, suddenly took another colouration. The state can revoke a land in accordance with the purpose clause.

This request by federal government predates President Muhammadu Buhari and the Ikpeazu administration.

“It is inconceivable for Ikpeazu as a member of the South East Governors Forum to bring in Ruga which he stands against.”

The attorney general therefore, called on Eze Owuala to within seven days, apologise to the state government or face the government in court.

He used the opportunity to disclose that the state government has directed all land sellers not to sell large portion of land while any request for land above five hectares (22 plots) will be scrutinized by the state government.