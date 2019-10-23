Majority Leader of the Abia state House of Assembly, Mr. Solomon Akpulonu has described the non-implementation of its laws and resolutions by the executive as the major challenge confronting the seventh assembly.

Akpulonu, who represents Obingwa East State Constituency, spoke in Umuahia on the sideline of the capacity building workshop for members and staff of the House on Wednesday.

He said that the seventh assembly is determined to perform its legislative functions through its inclusiveness in law- making, representation and oversight towards the greater transformation of the state.

The speaker said: “Our major challenge is that our laws and resolutions are not being obeyed at the executive.

“But, I thank God that we have a new leadership that is very strong and visionary. This House as led by the Speaker, Chinedum Orji will not allow that.

“By God’s grace, we will interact with the executive to tell them our plans because if our laws are not being obeyed or implemented, there is no need for legislation.”

Court fixes Nov. 5 for N200m suit against Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy’s record label

Akpulonu expressed optimism that the legislature would interact with the executive, so as to resolve the problem.

The workshop funded by the Department for International Development (DFID) was to support the Abia state assembly and the South East Legislative Governance Reform Committee towards the development of their legislative term agenda.