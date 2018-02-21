Abia 2019: Call on EFCC to investigate me ridiculous, malicious, says guber aspirant

A governorship aspirant and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ambassador Chibuike Ukauwa, has described as malicious, the call by Abia Movement for Justice, asking the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate his sources of income.

Ukauwa alleged that the group was being sponsored by his political detractors to pull him down over his intention to contest the governorship seat of Abia State in 2019 election, stressing that as a law-abiding and peace loving citizen of Abia State and Nigeria, he had never been involved or indicted of fraud by any anti-corruption agencies since his venture into business and politics.

Ukauwa vowed that no amount of propaganda would deter him from speaking out on the anti-people policy of the PDP-led government in Abia State, challenging the group to come forward with proof of his fraudulent activities.

The APC chieftain stated this at a press conference in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, where he explained that the group, which he also described as ‘faceless’ should rather criticise the PDP-led government in the state, who he alleged were looting public funds instead of casting aspersions.

His words: “I have never been involved or indicted in any corrupt practices. The call by the faceless group is malicious and designed to pull me down politically. Since I declared my intention to vie for the seat of governor in Abia State, they feel threatened and frightened.

“Let me say that no amount of propaganda and evil machination will deter me from speaking out against their draconian policies,” he said.

Recall that Abia Movement for Justice had last week at a press conference in Umuahia, called on the EFCC to investigate the sources of income of Ambassador Chibuike Ukauwa, a chieftain of the All Progressives congress in Abia State.