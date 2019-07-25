By Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Senator Magnus Abe has denied media reports that he nominated one commissioner and two special advisers to Governor Nyesom Wike as members of his cabinet.

A statement by Sen. Abe’s spokesperson, Parry Benson, described the publication as the handiwork of detractors who had orchestrated a well-funded and vicious campaign of calumny against the senator in recent times.

The statement said in part that “the continued attempt to paint Sen. Abe as being in a pact with Gov. Wike is part of the childish pranks by those determined to destroy the senator physically and politically for his principled stand for internal democracy and due process in the APC family, a just struggle for justice and fairness that captured the imagination of Nigerians across all fault lines.

“Nobody needs to destroy Sen. Abe or anyone else before they can achieve their dreams. Indeed, as the senator himself has said ever so often, there is room enough in the sky for a thousand stars to shine.

“If this latest onslaught is about the ministerial nomination, the senator has stated time without number that it is the prerogative of Mr. President to pick Nigerians who can help him run the country for the benefit of all.

“It is diversionary and unnecessary to continue to smear the reputation of the senator who has stated over and over again, that he is a committed member of the APC and will remain so.”

The statement reiterated Sen. Abe’s ceaseless calls for peace and harmony not only within the state chapter of the APC, but in Rivers state at large.

“Let us give peace in the APC a chance; no man can truncate the destiny of another. Let us also come together to ensure that there is peace in Rivers state. It is time to move on,” he advised.

Sen. Abe therefore, urged the general public to disregard what he described as the pack of lies as part of the sponsored campaign like all the others before it, adding that people should feel free to pursue their legitimate dreams as he is not a hindrance to anyone’s advancement and will never be.