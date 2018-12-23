Abe congratulates former Rivers State COS on attaining golden age

The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has congratulated Chief Tony Okocha, former Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, on his 50th Birthday celebrations. Speaking at a Hymns and Praise Session in Port Harcourt at the weekend, Senator Abe described Okocha who served under Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s administration, as a great man with unwavering support. “You have been a formidable, committed, and worthwhile friend and that is why we are here to rejoice with you. “We wish you many more years and pray that God that has brought you this far in life will continue to uphold you and your family. Tony, you are a great guy,” Senator Abe said. The senator who is a frontline governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State enjoined Chief Tony Okocha to continue to lead a life worthy of emulation and prayed that God would uphold the greatness in him. In his remarks on the occasion, Elder Chidi Wihioka, representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, thanked God for the life of Chief Okocha and described him as dependable and trustworthy in the fight for justice and equity. In attendance at the colourful event were Prince Peter Odike, APC Chairman, Rivers State; Barrister Henry Bello, SAN; Ambassador Anosike Orduwa; Chikwe Orlu; Dominic Nwator; among others.