Abdusalami’s Peace Committee raises the alarm over 2019 polls

…Says it’s worried about security situation in N’East, Rivers

…Meets with INEC, to meet parties’ leaders today, initiate MoU with Presidential candidates

The National Peace Committee led by Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd) has expressed worries about the security situation in some states in the Northeast region and Rivers State ahead of the 2019 polls.

It identified Rivers State and some states in the North East as flash point areas of the 2019 general elections and called on concerned stakeholders to ensure adequate peace in threatened areas.

After the meeting of the Committee with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in Abuja on Wednesday, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar disclosed that the committee would meet with National Chairmen and secretaries of registered political parties today (Thursday).

Fielding questions from journalists after the meeting held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, he said “I’m worried about the security situation in the North East and it is necessary that we try to contain violence there in order for the INEC to go there and conduct election.

“You should know that INEC will not send people to endanger their lives in order to conduct election, and in actual fact, no agent or no political party will endanger the lives of its people in any conflict area”.

According to him, INEC has assured the committee of its readiness for the general election but called for issue-based campaign by political parties.

He emphasised the importance of peace during the election, adding “there must be peace before we have a country, there must be peace before we (could) conduct election.”

He promised that the committee would ensure there is decent campaign during election as well as there are no hate speeches, no name calling and undesired utterances by politicians.

“We are going to meet with the Chairmen and Secretaries to all political parties tomorrow (today) in order to discuss also and listen to them and to see how we can make progress.

“After the meeting with the political parties, we are going to draw a Memorandum of Understanding of peace and tranquility and this we hope will be signed by all the presidential candidates and the chairmen of the registered parties.

“Like all Nigerians, we pray and we hope, and we will get assurances that the INEC will do the right thing and the political parties will help them also in exercising their right, free and fair election. Each Nigerian has a role to play and I hope they will play their parts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday parleyed with transport unions to improve on timely delivery of election materials.

Chairman, INEC Committee on Elections Operations and Logistics, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeano, said the Commission has done well in recent elections by opening voting centres on time and delivering election material promptly.

He said this at the opening ceremony of a roundtable discussion between INEC and three prominent transportation unions in the country on the Modalities for Efficient Transportation Delivery for the 2019 General Election, held at the Electoral Institute, Abuja.

The transport unions are National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (NARTO) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).