Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has called on parents and stakeholders to join the global effort in combating drug abuse and the illicit trade in it.

The governor made this call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Ilorin on Wednesday.

“On this International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I call on parents, concerned groups and religious organisations to key into the global campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” he said.

AbdulRazaq said his government remains committed to building a conducive environment for socio-economic and human capital development, adding that “I urge our young people to shun the use of hard drugs. Drug abuse is a window to crime and a waste of precious talents with devastating consequences for national growth.

“Anyhow it is viewed, drug abuse and illicit trade are the same and they constitute a threat to national development and human existence.”