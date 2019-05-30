Abdulrazaq promises paradigm shift in Kwara

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

The All Progressives Congress (APC) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was sworn in as the seventh Governor of Kwara state on Wednesday, pledging a complete paradigm shift in governance and the evolvement of a state that works for all.

“What we have lacked before now are dependable and sustainable development plans, credible policies and policy discipline, accountability and transparency, a good sense of social justice and ability to expand social and political spaces that will promote tolerance, equality and innovation,” AbdulRazak said in his inaugural address.

He stated that these are areas where his government will make a difference.

The governor also said his administration would look into how public resources have been deployed in the past, but to the extent that such inquiry would turn the page for the state in its quest for socio-economic development.

“We are confident that we shall together make Kwara great again through prudent deployment of resources, involving the people in policy-making, interrogating past decisions only to the extent that they enable us to move forward,” the governor added.

AbdulRazaq said he welcomes constructive criticism, calling on the people to own the government and look forward to a new dawn that ushers in economic growth and equal opportunities for everyone.

He added: “In all our policies, programmes and actions, the people of Kwara shall always come first. Today, I invite you all to join hands with us in Government to repair and rebuild Kwara.

“I invite constructive criticisms and urge you all to utilise our open door policy to communicate ideas and suggestions to us. What we stand for is to empower our people. Make society and life better. Strengthen family values. Improve efficiency and service delivery in our public services.

“Revamp our education to produce the best minds that will in turn make Kwara second to none. Promote industry, agriculture, technology and social services and open up new vistas of opportunities that will promote the common good.”

The governor attributed the APC’s victory at the polls to the collective efforts of the people, saying the new government would therefore make the masses the focus of its policies.

“I believe we all know that the ‘otoge’ movement and victory does not belong to any single person. It belongs to the people of Kwara. The spirit of that movement shall always remain with us as we work to achieve our dreams.

“If otoge got us through the struggle to the point of victory and given the enormous task of reformation and reconstruction ahead, it is now time for ‘iseya’. As you will all agree, there is so much to be done.

“These range from institutional reforms and reconstruction, infrastructural development, human capacity building, social welfare and policy reforms to other socio-economic, cultural, scientific and administrative repositioning. It is not in our tradition to shy away from challenges. We shall engage them and find solutions,” he added.

AbdulRazaq was sworn in at about 10:05 a.m. by the Kwara state Chief Judge, Suleiman Kawu Durosinmi, shortly after his deputy Kayode Alabi had taken the oath of office.

The two were accompanied to the historic event by their wives, Mrs. Olufolake AbdulRazaq and Mrs. Abieyuwa Tokunbo Alabi respectively.

The governor later received the handover notes from former Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed, who was represented by the Head of Service, Mrs. Susan Dupe Oluwole.

Ahmed congratulated AbdulRazaq, urging him to trust in God to direct him in piloting the affairs of the state. He said his administration left N5 billion in the state coffers while the state has also recently benefited from a $750 million World Bank grant.