Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has pledged the provision of infrastructure to Omu-Aran community by his administration.

He made this pledge when he spoke at this year Omu-Aran Day and N500 million development fund raising ceremony in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government area of the state.

According to the governor, Kwara South has key potentials for tourism and agriculture and pledged that his administration would do everything possible within available resources to encourage and develop these for the economic benefit of the people and the state.

He also promised that his administration would do everything in its capacity to industrialize the state in accordance with the foundation laid by late Brigadier-General David Bamgboye, who was the first military governor of the state and an indigene of Omu-Aran.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

He added that his administration would harness the dam in the community to ensure reticulation of portable water for the community.

The governor further pledged that his administration would complete the abandoned rehabilitation of Taiwo Road by the previous administration after the rainy season.

Reiterating his administration’s plans to replicate the federal government’s social investment programme in the state, he assured that Omu-Aran community and its people would be a key beneficiary when implemented.

He also promised to tackle the security challenge which had crippled banking activities in the community for the past four years by strengthening security not only in the community, but the entire state.

In his welcome address, the National President, Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), Chief Bisi Adeyemi, lamented the neglect and setback Omu-Aran community has suffered regarding the provision of infrastructure and essential municipal facilities by both the state and federal governments despite being one of the first generation local government area headquarters in Nigeria.

The ODA President, who reeled out a number of projects undertaken by community, appealed to the Kwara state government to direct the rehabilitation of the Taiwo Road in the community, which, he said, has reached about 65 percent completion.