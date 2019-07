Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the release of the first tranche of N200million as counterpart fund for the take-off of Rural Access and Agricultural Market Project (RAAMP III) in the state.

Funded by the World Bank, French Development Agency and other donor agencies, RAAMP is a $60million programme involving at least 13 Nigerian states, according to a statement released on Sunday by Gov. AbdulRazaq’s media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement said each participating state is to pay eight per cent of the $60million to fund preliminary activities of the project such as consultancy fee, environmental and social management framework and resettlement policy framework among other things, as preconditions for accessing the funds.

“The approval of the first tranche of N200million fulfils the first condition for Kwara state to access this fund. Once approved in September, this will lead to rehabilitation of rural roads totalling 600 kilometres across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state.

“This action again proves the governor’s oft-stated commitment to open up Kwara for industrialisation especially in the area of agricultural value chain. Such roads are meant to facilitate access to market by farmers and traders alike,” the statement added.

The statement said RAAMP was meant to have kicked off in Kwara in 2017, but the state did not pay the counterpart funds.

“From paying the debt owed to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), counterpart funds for nutrition and good health care for women and children and now RAAMP, the governor is simply telling the world that Kwara is ready for investments and all-round development,” it added.