Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of US-based renowned neurosurgeon and neurosciences, Prof. Wale Sulaiman as his special adviser on health matters.

“As part of his clear-eyed efforts to revamp every sector of the state, Gov. AbdulRazaq is glad to bring Prof. Sulaiman on board as a leading member of his team.

He is confident that the famous professor will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the delivery of affordable, innovative and qualitative healthcare to the people of Kwara,” said a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

Ajakaye added that the appointment is based on the excellent report of Prof. Sulaiman’s vast experience in health matters both locally and internationally, and his dedication to the noble ideals of the current administration in the state.

The statement said Prof. Sulaiman, until his appointment was the chief executive officer and chairman of a healthcare development company RNZ Global Limited and is an expert in transformational changes in the design, delivery, access, safety and quality of healthcare utilising modern technology.

The appointee is also a professor of neurosurgery at Tulane University and up until January 2019 was system chairman of neurosurgery and co-medical director of a neuroscience institute with Ochsner Health System in New Orleans, USA.

He is a pioneer neurosurgeon in minimally invasive spine surgery under the RNZ Back and Spine Center of Africa and is reputed to have performed the first minimally invasive spine surgery in sub-Sahara Africa.

He is a member of several neurosurgery bodies and also a visiting professor to many universities in the United States, Canada and Nigeria, among others.