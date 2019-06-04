Abdulrazaq mulls supplementary budget to accommodate new priorities

By Kehinde Akinpelu Ilorin

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said he would send a supplementary budget to the state House of Assembly fund intervention projects in parts of the state.

“We will have to send a supplementary budget to the state Assembly to accommodate some (interventionist) projects,” Gov. AbdulRazaq said during a visit to the scene of the two- storey building that collapsed in Ikokoro area of Ilorin, the state capital.

Gov. AbdulRazaq sympathised with those who sustained injuries in the incident, pledging to pay their hospital bills. The governor said the state needs to procure necessary equipment for the state’s emergency responders to evacuate people during such incidents.

He had earlier told officials of the Ministry of Water Resources to submit a memo detailing everything they need to fix the water crisis in the state, saying such requisitions would be captured in the supplementary budget the new government will send to the legislature for approval.

According to him, the water works must deliver constant water supply to identifiable areas within the Ilorin metropolis in the next 100 days.

He said such supply can be delivered to other areas of the capital city and across the state in phases, warning that he would not take excuses in the delivery of the key campaign promises.

A victim of the building collapse, Dr. Richard Ifookorie, thanked the governor for the visit, adding that “we are very grateful for your kindness. God bless you.”

According to him, it took the efforts of the neighbours to rescue him and his child from the rubbles.