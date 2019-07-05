By Kehinde Akinpelu Ilorin

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated his Osun state counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court.

“The decision of their lordships is a boost for steady rise of the state and a fillip for my brother governor to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of his state,” a statement by governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye said.

“I also congratulate the leaders and members of our party (APC) for this victory as it again established the growing popularity of the party. I recall that the leaders and members of our party put in a lot of hard work into the campaign, resulting in the hard-won victory at the polls.

“We, as one of Osun’s closest neighbours are using this opportunity to express our readiness to work with Gov. Oyetola so that together we can better serve the interests of our people,” the governor added.