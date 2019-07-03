Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reinstated the payment of salary to workers employed in the twilight of the last administration.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor directed that the workers be paid their May and June salaries.

AbdulRazaq has also approved the sums of N100 million gratuity to demonstrate his commitment to the welfare of retirees, the statement added.

The last administration had in the twilight of its reign recruited hundreds of workers into the civil service, including teachers and ministry workers.

The recruitment triggered allegations that the beneficiaries were mainly members of the People’s Democratic Party in the state and that the due process was not followed in engaging them.