By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the immediate release of N350million for the completion of the new Kwara state secretariat complex in Ilorin.

Gov. AbdulRazaq approved the fund after securing a discount of N50million from the contractors who were being owed N515million out of the N1.38billion total contract sum.

The contract was awarded by the administration of former Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed.

“Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq felt a need to urgently complete the project for the use of civil servants even as he pushed for heavy discount from the contractors.

“As a result, the governor has approved the release of N350million with which the contractors will finish the work. They will receive N81million after the work is satisfactorily done. That would leave them with the (third payment) retention fee of N34million after six months,” said a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to the governor.

The statement said the governor is alarmed that some of the state’s civil servants are still working from rented accommodation, 52 years after Kwara state was created.

Lead consultant to the project, Makanjuola Kayode, said the four-block secretariat complex will be ready by August 30 and that each of the blocks has 76 office spaces.

Makanjuola thanked the governor for approving the prompt completion of the project.