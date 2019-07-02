Kehinde Akinpelu Ilorin

Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the immediate payment of N282 million in counterpart funding to deepen access to primary healthcare, health insurance and nutrition for children under the age of three in the state, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye said in the statement that the N282 million includes, N100 million counterpart fund for basic healthcare provision funds, N50 million for accelerating nutrition results and another N82 million for access to global grants for malaria.

The statement said the release of the counterpart funds for basic healthcare would grant the state access to the World Bank/federal government’s grant to cater for health needs of pregnant and nursing women and children.

“Access to such funds will help combat maternal mortality rate and other basic health challenges related to women and children. Apart from this, the funds will help to fix facilities for primary healthcare and reduce the pressure on secondary and tertiary health institutions,” the statement added.

The statement said the counterpart funds for accelerating nutrition will grant access to donor funds to boost nutrition needs of children in what is a practical step to end the menace of stunting and wasting among children.

“UNICEF has said stunted/wasted children, victims of malnutrition are at risk of early death or becoming liabilities to the society as they are unable to cope in school or contribute to economic growth.

“Experts have decried malnutrition rate among children in the North Central, where Kwara falls. Because these children are so key to the bright future that this governor envisions, it is important to urgently key into any initiative that would boost their nutrition and give them a brighter chance at life.

“The N82 million counterpart fund for malaria is to ensure that Kwara also benefits from global funds set aside by donor agencies to combat malaria,” it added.