Abdulrasheed Bawa: No criminal record says EFCC — Daily Times Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied allegations that Chairman-designate Abdulrasheed Bawa was arrested and detained by the Agency under former Chairman Ibrahim Magu in Port Harcourt over the illegal sale of 244 forfeited trucks to proxies.

The agency faulted the report credited to the Peoples Gazette in a statement released on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday; an online media and stated that over the sale of any assets, Bawa was never arrested or detained.

It explained that “as Zonal Head of the Port Harcourt Office of the Commission in 2019, Bawa’s responsibilities did not include the sale of assets as the Commission has a full-fledged Directorate of Assets Forfeiture and Recovery Management, which remit such matters reside”.

The statement further revealed that one of the issues examined by the Justice Ayo Salami Panel was the’ auction of trucks at the Port Harcourt Office, leading to the suspension of some of the Commission’s officers.’

The Commission ordered the public to disregard the false publication, which they claim was sponsored to challenge the integrity of Abdulrasheed Bawa by mischief-makers.