Abdullahi Dikko, former comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), is dead — Daily Times Nigeria

The former comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko, is dead.

Our reporters understand that he had been fighting a terminal ailment, and doctors recommended that while he could not recover, he should not be flown abroad.

Before his death, Dikko, who served as the NCS CG between 2009 and 2015, was standing trial for corruption charges.

It would be recalled that last year, a Federal High Court in Abuja lampooned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over Dikko’s trial.

The ICPC was prosecuting Dikko and two others for alleged N1.1billion corrupt practice.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu declared that the ICPC was not serious in handling the matter.

Meanwhile, former vice president Atiku Abubakar has expressed shock following the demise of the ex-custom boss,Abdullahi Dikko.

Atiku tweeted,”Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun. I’ve received with sadness, report of the loss of Abdullahi Dikko Inde OFR, former Comptroller-General of Customs. His contributions to the transformation of the Customs were exemplary. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”