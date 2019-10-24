Mr Yusuf Abdullahi has assumed duty as the new Coordinator for the North Central Zonal Area Office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) established for north central states in Niger.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Director General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, had disclosed during his visit to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on August of the approval given to the scheme to establish zonal area office in the state.

The office would oversee the activities of the NYSC operations in Niger, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kwara and the FCT to enhance the achievements of the scheme’s lofty ideals.

Yusuf, in an interactive session with the management and staff of NYSC at the scheme secretariat in the Niger, said that NYSC was poised for greater productivity and effective service delivery and called for maximum cooperation.

ALSO READ Corps members offer scholarship to 22 girls in FCT as CDS project



He disclosed that the office would enable the scheme monitor, coordinate and supervise staff and corps members in the north central geo-political zone.

He solicited the support of the management and staff for the full take-off of the area office.

In her remarks, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, NYSC Coordinator in Niger, assured the area coordinator of the support of the staff and management of the state secretariat.

She described the establishment of the office in Minna as a welcome development, adding that the office would improve the effective implementation of the scheme’s policies.