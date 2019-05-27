Abductors of Delta vice principal demand N15m ransom

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Kidnappers who abducted a secondary school vice principal in Ughelli South in Delta state are currently asking for N15 million as ransom.

The victim, Mrs. Owhorode Vivian, the vice principal of Otor- Udu Secondary School in Imode, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state was abducted last Sunday by a five- man kidnap gang on her way home from church.

But, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovuwakpoyeya, who confirmed the kidnap of the vice principal, said that the police were on top of the situation, adding that the police will do everything possible to ensure her release unhurt.

Sources said the kidnappers allegedly forced their victim into their vehicle after shooting sporadically into the air to scare away passersby before they drove to an unknown destination with onlookers shouting for help to no avail.

A community leader, Chief Otoworo Edward, speaking on the abduction, said that “we are no longer safe even in our rural community. Just imagine how the kidnappers are now asking for N15 million? Where will the family of the poor vice principal get such money?

“This is absolutely ridiculous and painful,” adding that the victim was still being held in an unknown destination by the kidnappers.

Family members of the victim are alleged to have deserted their houses in the area for fear of the unknown while sources said that the vice principal is the fourth victim allegedly kidnapped in the area in the last two months.