Abductors demand N100m ransom for release of Okowa aide’s wife

Abductors of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State aide’s wife in Asaba, are asking for N100million ransom in exchange for her release.

The victim, Mrs, Stella Okeme, wife of the Special Adviser to Governor Okowa, on Labour and SERVICOM, was abducted by men suspected to be kidnappers around Ogbeke Square, in the state capital on Tuesday and zoomed off under the watching eyes of the residents in the area.

A resident, Joy Nwani who spoke to DAILY TIME said ” the woman was forced into a car at gun point by the kidnappers.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mustafa Muhammad, who confirmed the incident, said efforts were ongoing to rescue the woman unhurt, adding ” all has been done to rescue her, our anti-kidnapping outfit is out on the trial of the suspects.”

The victim’s husband, Mr,Mike Okeme, who spoke to this reporter said “somebody called in the early hours asking for N100 million,it is laughable, we are praying hard, the police are on their trails, God will fish them out, my wife will be released unhurt, I serve a living God.”

Unconfirmed sources said the victim was allegedly hoodwinked into the ambush of the kidnappers who unsuspectingly were eating in a nearby restaurant by a close friend who during the bubble burst was screaming for help in the disguised

Investigation revealed that Ogbeke square, Summit road, Okpanam town have been flash points for kidnappers in the past three weeks, and with a record of no fewer than seven persons abducted at gun point.

The police boss,Mustafa Muhammad in a swift reaction told our reporter “we are working hard to reduce the menace, we have arrested quite a number of suspects, prosecuted them,we are doing our best, we urge people in the areas to provide us with useful information towards the situation.”