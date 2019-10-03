The Senate on Wednesday urged security agencies in the country to secure lives and property of commuters plying the Abuja-Lokoja and other roads across the country.

The resolution of Senate followed a motion of urgent public importance brought by Senator Dino Melaye (PDP Kogi) on the repeated killings and kidnapping of commuters on the road.

Melaye, who brought the motion under Order 42 and 52 of the senate rule, said that eight people were kidnapped on September 11, while eleven persons were kidnapped on September 18.

He said that another 18 people were kidnapped on September 24, while eight people, including a senior police officer, were killed.

He said that no proper security had been made to protect commuters, adding that it was part of the responsibility of the senate to protect Nigerians.

He said it was time for the senate to enforce citizen diplomacy, noting that the primary function of government is to ensure the protection of lives and property of its citizens.

He decried that kidnapping and killings of Nigerians along Abuja-Lokoja road and other roads across the country were becoming a normal activity for the kidnappers.

He said that the Senate and the federal government must do something extraordinary to curb the menace of kidnapping on the roads.

Sen. Enyinayya Abaribe, (PDP Abia) corroborated Melaye, saying that kidnapping was happening in all parts of the country.

He said that security agencies, saddled with the responsibility of protecting Nigerians must understand that the country was in a difficult situation.

Senator Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe) called on security agencies to adopt modern technology to curb issues of kidnapping and other forms of banditry.

After a voice vote, the Senate in its prayers further called on the Inspector-General of Police to secure the lives and property of Nigerians on the highways.

It also called for the full implementation of the report of the eighth senate ad hoc committee on security designed to overhaul the security architecture of Nigeria.

It also resolved to enact anti-kidnapping legislation.

Commenting on the motion, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan said there was the need for the senate to appropriate additional funds to tackle insecurity.

He, however, said that accountability and transparency must be ensured in the use of the funds.

(NAN)