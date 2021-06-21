Abduction: Kebbi schools shut down indefinitely

Following the abduction of students and staff from the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri by bandits, seven schools in Kebbi have been closed indefinitely.

According to Isah Arzika, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, the schools that have been closed indefinitely are in locations prone to bandit assaults.

Mr Arzika stated that the government had instructed all school administrators to close any school that they considered was unsafe, and that police were on the lookout.

“On these proactive measures, as you all know, we are part of the system. Because principals are teachers, all the directors at the board are also teachers. It is the decision that we all took that is affecting us.

“Government has given us an order and option to take any necessary action as far as our schools are concerned. That we can close those schools which we think are not safe and prone to attacks in the areas close to the forest,” he stated.

The NUT leader promised that the front-line schools had already been closed, describing the measure as proactive in order to prevent another mass kidnapping of kids and teachers.

“I am not talking about only boarding schools, any school that is on the front line, and it is not safe. We would just ask the students to pack and go home, pending the time the situation normalises.

“Before now, the state government had recruited a large number of vigilance members to look over our schools, and we are very much satisfied with what the government has done.

“Some of these schools that I am talking about have policemen attached to them. Honestly, we are satisfied with government actions,” he disclosed.

“Since the security agencies sprung into action on the bandits, we have not made fresh touch with the parents and relatives of the children and teachers still in captivity,” the NUT chairman stated of the FGC Yauri abduction.

“When we made our first contact two days ago, precisely on Thursday, they did not demand any ransom. Instead, they told the parents and relatives that they only wanted to establish contact with them and inform them that their children are with them.

“As I am talking to you, two of our teachers have regained their freedom. Already, seven schools on the front line in that area have been closed, and more will be closed if we realise the situation is not safe for the teachers and students.”