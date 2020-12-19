Abduction: APC apologises to Kankara schoolboys

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has apologised to students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State over their abduction and trauma they were subjected to during their six days in captivity.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Caretaker / Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, in Abuja, on Saturday.

According to him, the party received with “joy and a glad heart” the release and return of the students who were abducted by terrorists from their school .

READ ALSO: Partial border closure has curbed Illegalities, impacted key sectors – FG

The statement read in part, “The party also apologised to the pupils and vow that President Buhari and the party will do all it takes to make sure that they continue to study in a safe environment.

“We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologise on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security and although we are doing our utmost best, such incidence is a sad event and must, at all cost not repeat itself.

“As a party, we called on Nigerians not to loose their hope in our government and the security apparatus.

“We thank all those who made this rescue effort possible, especially the Governors of Katsina and Zamfara States, the security agents across the country.

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.”