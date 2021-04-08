Abducted RCCG members regain freedom — Daily Times Nigeria

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, announced on Thursday that eight members of the church who were abducted in Kaduna State had been released.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N50 million.

The 79-year-old general overseer, however, said in a tweet on Thursday that all eight members had been released and were being taken to a hospital for review.

Adeboye wrote, “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the Hospital for checkup and tests.

“Glory be to Jesus.

“We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus name.”