Abducted Ogun doctor, nurse regain freedom — Daily Times Nigeria

Abiodun Taiwo

The abducted Head of the General Hospital, Imeko in Imeko/Afon local government area of Ogun State, Dr. Oladunni Odetola, and a nurse identified as Mrs. Bamgbose had been released by their abductors.

It was gathered that the medical personnel were released on Monday night.

It will be recalled that Odetola and Bamgbose were kidnapped while driving along Abeokuta-Imeko road on Wednesday night

The kidnappers were said to have emerged from the bush at Olubo village, dragged them away, leaving their car on the road.

In an attempt to rescue them, the community had mobilized 26 local vigilantes to comb the forest, but they were attacked by the kidnappers, who shot them and also burnt their vehicles and nine motorcycles.

Confirming the release of Odetola and the nurse, the Balogun Isale of Imeko, Chief Ganiu Akinloye, told newsmen that they were released last night.

“Yes, the doctor and the nurse were released last night. They were released to the community. We thank God,” the community leader said on phone.

Akinleye said he would not be able to give details of how the abductees were released at the moment.

He, however, said in a statement, “My good people of Imeko-Afon Local Government in Ogun State, this is to inform you that the kidnapped Doctor Oladuni Otedola and Nurse Bamgbose of Imeko General Hospital have been released yesterday night.

“We glorified Almighty God for He did not allow our efforts to go in vain.

“We hereby express gratitude to Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun(MFR) for his resilient intervention on the issue, not forgetting his effort to curb security challenges in Ogun West Senatorial District at large. Thanks a lot for your Excellence.

“We cannot end our gratitude without mentioning the supports we received from our dearest King, the Onimeko of Imeko, HRM, Oba Benjamin Alabi Olanite (Akanku IV), the Kings, Baales and Chiefs throughout Imeko-Afon Local Government axis for their support, all security personnel – from government, locally recruited security men and hunters.

“Those who spread the news on media as they allowed the news to go viral until it got to the expected end, kudos to you all.

“We pray this will not happen again on our land by God’s grace. Amen. Thank you all.”

All efforts made to get a reaction from the Ogun State Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi proved abortive as calls put across to his telephone were not going through.